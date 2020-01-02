Happy Days: Customer Leaves a $2,000 Tip After Ordering a $23 Meal in Michigan

It was just another day at work for a Michigan waitress until a big hearted customer decided to make special and left $2,020 (Dh7,400 approx) tip on a meal costing $23 (Dh85 approx).

Danielle Franzoni, from a small town of Alpena in Michigan, was on shift at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant on Sunday when she was shocked to receive the massive tip.

According to a MSN report, when Franzoni took the credit card receipt after the customer had paid, she saw the amount, with a message saying: "Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge".

The 31-year-old single mother said she could not believe her eyes and that the customer had given her a tip almost 88 times than what the cost of the meal ordered.

Revealing that she had to be assured by her manager that the tip was real, Franzoni told The Alpena News, "Things like this don't happen to people like me. They don't know nothing about my story. They don't know how hard it's been. They're really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart."

Franzoni said she wanted to use the cash to reinstate her driving licence and build a savings pot, a year on from living in a homeless shelter.

Franzoni also revealed that she too left a tip of $20.20 at another restaurant in order to not break the chain. "That was my pay-it-forward. I couldn't do the other one," she said.

