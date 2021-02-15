Harassing Women Should Carry a Jail Sentence of 6 Months, $3000 Fine - Kuwaiti MP

MP Mohammad Al-Huwailah submitted a proposal to combat harassment at public places.

The proposal says any person who harasses a woman at a public place will be punished by six months in jail and a maximum fine of KD 1,000, or either of the two penalties.

The court can rule for more than the maximum punishment limit – but not more than double – in the following cases: If the offender is a security officer; if the victim is a minor; if the offender repeats his offense within one year of the sentence.

Huwailah added that if the convicted harasser is a foreigner, the judge must rule for his deportation after serving his sentence, and he will be barred from returning. – Al-Rai

