Have a Look at The Best British Press Photography

The British Press Photographers’ Association presents its annual ‘Assignments’ exhibition celebrating the best 100 photographs from members of the BPPA, and the best of press photography.

Curated by five leading industry figures, this year’s exhibition covers stories dating back to April 2019 through to the recent developments in the pandemic.

It features everything from sports and entertainment through to politics and protests with royals, celebrities, and global events as seen through the eyes of the association’s photographers.

Founded in the mid-1980s, The BPPA has sought to promote and inspire the highest ethical, technical, and creative standards from within the industry and once again is set to deliver an exhibition of photographs from the cutting edge of journalism.

The exhibition was curated by Olivia Harris, the Times Saturday picture editor; Jane Sherwood, a Getty Images news editor; Eddie Keogh, a Football Association photographer; and the photojournalists Tom Stoddart and Sarah Lee.

Below is our selection of the best British press photography.

For more pictures check https://thebppa.com.