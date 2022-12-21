Have we become too busy to really live?

ALBAWABA - Have you ever looked around and wondered how many of us are really living?

How many of us are not drowning in this last minute urgency culture where we have to do everything?

While I do not have the answer to the above, I have to admit that I am guilty of falling into this urgency culture and the idea that I have to always be hustling.

We all seem to be moving at a million miles an hour, trying to juggle work, family, social life, and personal growth at the same time. And with the world continuously changing and social media putting our achievements and lives on display, we have almost become programmed to want to stay busy and on the go.

But when did everything and everyone get so busy? And why are we running straight into this urgency culture?

The reality of things is that so many now measure success with how busy one is. Busyness has become something people are proud of, oblivious to the fact that being busy doesn't mean you are being productive or successful. In fact, drowning yourself in busyness in an unhealthy way signals that there are parts of yourself that need care and attention.

“Culturally, we have been programmed to associate busyness with success and worthiness. Being busy has falsely become a badge of honor.

But what many do not see is that busyness is usually the result of other root causes, such as the need to control, seeking perfection, fear of missing out, being driven by fear and the need to prove yourself through what you do, the assumption that unless you’re busy you’re not creating an impact. It can also be a distraction and an escape from thoughts or a result of weak boundary setting and the urge to “people please”.” - Nimati Emam, Founder of Jaleelah

The world is moving at the speed of light, but for us to be able to keep up and keep growing, we need to learn that busyness does not mean success, and that sometimes doing little is better than doing too much at the expense of our own well-being. Do not let urgency make you fall into the trap of burnout and perfectionism. Because at the end of the day, you cannot give your best if you do not rest.

While saying something and actually doing it are two completely different things, it is important to become aware of your patterns and the kind of choices you are making when it comes to being busy. It is imperative that you learn how to disconnect, set boundaries, and sit with yourself to rest and recharge.

Ultimately, no matter how urgent or busy the world and people might seem, it does not mean we have to surrender and fall into it. We have a say in the kind of life we lead and how we choose to lead it, so make sure you choose what is best for you, not for the world.