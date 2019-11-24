  1. Home
  3. Have You Ever Seen Egypt's Mummified Animal?

Published November 24th, 2019 - 08:45 GMT
23 November 2019, Egypt, Giza: Mummified statues that was found inside a cache, on display at the Saqqara necropolis. (Photo: Samer Abdallah/dpa)
23 November 2019, Egypt, Giza: Mummified statues that was found inside a cache, on display at the Saqqara necropolis. (Photo: Samer Abdallah/dpa)

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities revealed on Saturday details on recently discovered animal mummies, saying they include two lion cubs as well as several crocodiles, birds and cats.

The announcement came during an exhibition at the famed Step Pyramid in Saqqara, south of Cairo. That’s near where the mummies and other objects were found in a vast necropolis.

Archaeologists frequently find mummified cats, but the recovery of a lion is rare.

The ministry said the animal mummies are all from the Late Period (664-332 B.C.).

The ministry had announced last week it was running scans to determine that the mummies were indeed lions.

