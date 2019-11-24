Have You Ever Seen Egypt's Mummified Animal?

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities revealed on Saturday details on recently discovered animal mummies, saying they include two lion cubs as well as several crocodiles, birds and cats.

The announcement came during an exhibition at the famed Step Pyramid in Saqqara, south of Cairo. That’s near where the mummies and other objects were found in a vast necropolis.

Archaeologists frequently find mummified cats, but the recovery of a lion is rare.

The ministry said the animal mummies are all from the Late Period (664-332 B.C.).

The ministry had announced last week it was running scans to determine that the mummies were indeed lions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.