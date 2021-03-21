He Broke His Teeth But The Court Says Sorry No Compensation!

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has refused to compensate an Arab man, who alleged he broke his teeth after accidentally slipping in a skiing area of a real estate company, for lack of evidence.

The case unfolded when the plaintiff filed a lawsuit requesting the court to order a real estate firm to compensate him for the financial and moral damages he suffered after he slipped and got injured at the company headquarters.

In his plea, the plaintiff argued that the company failed to put up a sign or warning about the skiing area where he slipped, fell on the ground, lost consciousness, and had his teeth broken.

“I have suffered severe tooth pain and a deformation of my lips, while I incurred Dh4,500 for temporary dental implantation fees. I still need three dental implants, which cost Dh24,000.”

The plaintiff demanded that the case be referred for investigation and requested the hearing of some workers who carried him to a dental clinic for necessary examination.



On the other hand, the company lawyer requested the court to drop the case for lack of evidence.

The court stated that the plaintiff did not substantiate his claim, except with a medical report of the injury he suffered.

“He did not submit any evidence that indicates where the injury he suffered took place.”

The court added that the plaintiff did not also provide evidence that the defendant was responsible to take care of the location where the incident happened.

“Nor did he submit the medical report of the dentist who assisted him. He only mentioned the first name of the dentist without giving his full name.”

The defendant did not file a medical report of his health condition as well, the court pointed out.

“He didn't suggest the name of any worker whom he wanted to be called for hearing.”

Accordingly, the court said the plaintiff was unable to prove his claim, and therefore, it rejected the case, while ordering him to pay the court charges and lawyer's fees.

