Hero Dog Saves Baby Koala From Australia's Bushfires

Kerry McKinnon lives in Australia with her dog, Asha, and their life was never boring. One morning her husband called her to see how their Golden Retriever was sitting outside with a baby koala perched atop her back.

Asha is being hailed a hero for her role in saving a baby koala.

The Animal Forum website quoted the owner Kerry as saying: "It was quite early in the morning, and my husband yelled out to me to come have a look at something. I didn't know what he was talking about at first but then I saw this tiny koala snuggled on top of Asha. She kept looking back at the koala but she wasn't trying to get him off her or anything."

"She was happy to let him snuggle into her."

She added: "I think the baby koala fell out of his mum's pouch and didn't know what to do. He would have died out there if left alone all night."

"The poor thing could have been taken by a fox or something," she added.

The tiny koala was checked out by a vet, and a local carer is watching over the baby until it becomes old enough to be released back into the wild.



