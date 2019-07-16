Hero Saudi Youths Save Afraid Kids Stuck in House Fire

Two Saudis have been hailed as heroes after saving children from a house fire.

The young men heroically rescued three children from a burning house in Makkah, local media reported on Monday.

In a video that went viral on social media, the two young men can be seen working together to rescue the stranded children from the house.

After climbing and breaking the house window, the Saudis rescued the children one by one, by pulling them out through the open window.

In harrowing scenes from the rescue, smoke fills up the house as the young men rush to save the crying kids by pulling them out the window, and transferring to the other on the ground with the help of an individual on the street.

The incident took place on Al Khadra street, in Makkah's Al Sharae area.

The parents of the children were reportedly no where to be seen at the time of the fire.

The children were taken to hospital for treatment.





A Saudi Twitter user identified the young heroes as Ibrahim Hussein Al Aseery, and Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Al Zahrani.

This article has been adapted from its original source.