Hilarious Video! Man Steals Woman's Phone While She Tries to Take a Selfie

An opportunistic thief riding a moped was caught on camera snatching a woman's mobile phone out of her hand as she tried to take a selfie.

The CCTV footage was recorded in Jalandhar in Punjab, India, last month.

In the video, two women can be seen standing near to a busy main road as they rest against the bonnet of a black car.

He reaches out his left hand and gently plucks the phone out of the woman's grip before zooming off into the distance.

The stunned women look around in confusion as one raises her hand to her mouth.

Members of staff then jog out toward the women as they gesture down the road to explain what has happened, which is where the video ends.



