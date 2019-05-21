His Song Went for $22,000 as it Was Written Paper Plate

A paper plate featuring a song list written by the late musician, singer, and frontman of the rock band Nirvana, Kurt Cobain, has been sold for $22,400 in an auction in New York.

Julien’s Auctions House said the used pizza plate was expected to fetch a maximum of $2000, the German News Agency reported.

Cobain wrote the list on the plate with a black pen before a concert in 1990 in Washington.

The same auction saw the selling of a sweater the musician wore in his last photo shoot before his suicide in 1994, for $75,000.



