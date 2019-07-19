Hizballah MP Accused of Shooting his Daughter's Former Husband

A Hizballah lawmaker has offered his resignation after a shooting at a police station in which he was allegedly involved.

Nawaf Al-Moussawi submitted his resignation to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday, the Lebanese group said, days after the incident.

According to a leaked police report, Moussawi and a dozen gunmen attempted to storm the station where his daughter and her ex-husband had been brought following a high-speed car chase.

After Moussawi's group was denied entry to the station, the report said a gunshot was fired, hitting the ex-son-in-law in his wrist. Musawi denied firing.

The dramatic dispute was apparently over child visitation rights, a dispute that had been dominating local media in Lebanon.

Earlier this year, the group suspended Moussawi's political activities because of a public spat with rival politicians in Parliament.

It was not clear whether Berri, a Hizballah ally, would accept Moussawi's resignation.





This article has been adapted from its original source.