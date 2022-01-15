Hollywood Actors Join Emma Watson For Palestine

A number of Hollywood stars have issued a statement in support of British actress Emma Watson, after she posted an Instagram post showing solidarity with the Palestinian people, the UK-based Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Letter by Artists for #Palestine UK, more than 40 Gael García Bernal, Jim Jarmusch, Maxine Peake, Viggo Mortensen: “We join Emma Watson ‘solidarity is a verb’, meaningful solidarity w Palestinians struggling for their human rights under international lawhttps://t.co/dlW8CzedLO — Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) January 13, 2022

Many artists, including Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Viggo Mortensen and Jim Jarmusch, signed a letter organized by the cultural network Artists for Palestine UK.

“We join Emma Watson in support of the simple statement that ‘solidarity is a verb’, including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians struggling for their human rights under international law,” the letter read.

Citing recent reports by Human Rights Watch and Israeli rights group B’tselem, which accused Israel of committing the crimes of apartheid, the artists wrote that they “recognize the underlying power imbalance between Israel, the occupying power, and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid.”

In the letter, they also reiterated their rejection of all forms of racism, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.

BREAKING: Miriam Margolyes Stands Up for Emma Watson as Support for Palestine Grows Among Harry Potter Cast@EmmaWatson joins a growing list of stars from @HarryPotterFilm who have shown support for the Palestinian cause.



READ: https://t.co/K8ydhNrTA2 pic.twitter.com/jpVDlK0xLR — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) January 7, 2022

Other signatories include Watson’s Harry Potter co-stars, Miriam Margolyes and Julie Christie, as well as directors Asif Kapadia and Ken Loach.

