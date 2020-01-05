Hollywood Actress Tweets 'Humble Apology' to Iran, Requests Tehran Not to Kill Americans

A Hollywood actress took to social media to apologise to Iran over the killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the US on January 3, 2020.

As news of the Iranian commander spread around the world, actress Rose McGowan tweeted a 'humble apology' to Iran, requesting the country to not kill Americans.

McGowan led the #MeToo movement amid the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations.

The actress faced criticism from both critics and supporters of President Donald Trump, who had ordered the killing of Soleimani.

Iran had vowed to avenge the late Qud Force's leader's death with a 'crushing' response.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a statement that 'severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the airstrike was carried out against Soleimani because he was plotting attacks against Americans in the region.

Soleimani has been linked to the deaths of hundreds of US troops in Iraq and Iranian protestors, according to the Trump administration.

McGowan acknowledged that Soleimani was an 'evil man who did evil evil things', but added that she was 'taking one for the team' as the US 'acts illegally' and that she didn't want any more American soldiers getting killed.

