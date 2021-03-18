Hope, Pain, Love, Anger: Lebanon's Virtual Art Exhibit!

Echoes from Lebanon, a virtual art exhibition, has been launched to show how people expressed their feelings on the recent events and situations in Lebanon: hope, pain, love and anger.
The concept was created and organized by I Have Learned Academy in collaboration with Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Lebanon Office.
6 months since the #beirutexplosion. 6 months and still no accountability. Justice delayed is justice denied. #Beirut #lebanon— Danny (@dannynasah) February 4, 2021
(📸 Adra Kandil, Carmen Yahchouchi for Rebuilding Beirut with Pride on IG) pic.twitter.com/3VVTJoA7gK
“Due to the corruption, Beirut Blast, and financial challenges, many people and artists sublimated the suffering by making something beautiful out of every situation,” a press release said.
“Echoes from Lebanon is a scream from Lebanon to the world, a shout to be heard echoing all over the world,” it added.
"The only way forward is one step backward"— Zahi Chamoun (@ChamounZahi) December 9, 2020
Great views for moving forward for Lebanon through dialogue, acceptance and reconciliation #bernard_hage https://t.co/xuzpIBzTXX
- Exhibiting Artists:
Adra Kandil (Dear Nostalgia) | Armen Gevorgian (Arame Gallery) | Bernard Hage (The Art of Boo) | Carlos Haidamous | Christine Kettaneh | Dahlia Ezzeddine | Danielle El-Hayek | Eddy Choueiry | Emile Issa | Georgi Bitar | Ghaleb Cabbabe | Ghaleb Hawila | Hady Beydoun | Hayat Nazer | Imad Abou Jaoude | Ivan Debs | Jad Ghorayeb | Karim Tamerji | MarieJoe Raidy | Michel Chamaa | Mohamad Tohme I Nivine Massoud | Nour Flayhan | Omar Frangieh | Omar Imady | Rabih Yassine | Rami Kanso | Rami Rizk | Randa Farah | Rim El Assal | Roula Abdo | Said Mahmoud | Salma Siblini | Sandra Sahyoun | Sarah Richani | Sasha Haddad | Selim Mawad | Tamara Haddad | Tom Young | Zaynab Mourad
As well as Habib Fawaz & Carole Ayoub | Jad Taleb for the TV videos displayed and Styro 3D for the Fist of the Revolution
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
