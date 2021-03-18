Hope, Pain, Love, Anger: Lebanon's Virtual Art Exhibit!

Echoes from Lebanon, a virtual art exhibition, has been launched to show how people expressed their feelings on the recent events and situations in Lebanon: hope, pain, love and anger.

The concept was created and organized by I Have Learned Academy in collaboration with Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Lebanon Office.

6 months since the #beirutexplosion. 6 months and still no accountability. Justice delayed is justice denied. #Beirut #lebanon



(📸 Adra Kandil, Carmen Yahchouchi for Rebuilding Beirut with Pride on IG) pic.twitter.com/3VVTJoA7gK — Danny (@dannynasah) February 4, 2021

“Due to the corruption, Beirut Blast, and financial challenges, many people and artists sublimated the suffering by making something beautiful out of every situation,” a press release said.

“Echoes from Lebanon is a scream from Lebanon to the world, a shout to be heard echoing all over the world,” it added.

"The only way forward is one step backward"

Great views for moving forward for Lebanon through dialogue, acceptance and reconciliation #bernard_hage https://t.co/xuzpIBzTXX — Zahi Chamoun (@ChamounZahi) December 9, 2020

- Exhibiting Artists:

Adra Kandil (Dear Nostalgia) | Armen Gevorgian (Arame Gallery) | Bernard Hage (The Art of Boo) | Carlos Haidamous | Christine Kettaneh | Dahlia Ezzeddine | Danielle El-Hayek | Eddy Choueiry | Emile Issa | Georgi Bitar | Ghaleb Cabbabe | Ghaleb Hawila | Hady Beydoun | Hayat Nazer | Imad Abou Jaoude | Ivan Debs | Jad Ghorayeb | Karim Tamerji | MarieJoe Raidy | Michel Chamaa | Mohamad Tohme I Nivine Massoud | Nour Flayhan | Omar Frangieh | Omar Imady | Rabih Yassine | Rami Kanso | Rami Rizk | Randa Farah | Rim El Assal | Roula Abdo | Said Mahmoud | Salma Siblini | Sandra Sahyoun | Sarah Richani | Sasha Haddad | Selim Mawad | Tamara Haddad | Tom Young | Zaynab Mourad

As well as Habib Fawaz & Carole Ayoub | Jad Taleb for the TV videos displayed and Styro 3D for the Fist of the Revolution

