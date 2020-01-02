Horrified Mom Finds Cocaine in Her Daughter's $500 Doll

A New Jersey mother was horrified to discover that the doll she gifted her daughter for Christmas was stuffed with cocaine.

Elizabeth Faidley paid $500 for a handmade mermaid doll to gift it to her daughter. Although the doll appeared creepy with her fuzzy green hair and scaly skin, Faidley had no idea it was a part of a felonious consignment.

The mother even dyed the doll's hair and wrapped her up in a blanket to make it look adorable, but her daughter was not pleased. According to reports in Times Now, the mother decided to take the toy to a doll hospital for some changes when a worker discovered a stash of Class-A cocaine inside the plastic body.

Faidley was shocked when Secaucus Police Department called her up to inform about the drugs concealed in the doll. "It was a detective from the Secaucus Police Department. The detective tells me that the Germans called the police down to the doll hospital that morning. When they removed Pearl's head to repaint her offensive skin, they found two ounces of cocaine. stuffed in her head," Elizabeth wrote on Facebook along with a picture of the doll.

Initially the mother was questioned as a suspect but when she explained she bought the doll from an Etsy Shop in Alabama, the Drug Enforcement Agency let her go.

It is reported the shop turned out to be a centre for drug operation in the area.

This article has been adapted from its original source.