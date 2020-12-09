Horrifying: Kite Sweeps Away Indonesian Boy in The Air Before Plummeting Him Down

This is the terrifying moment a 12-year-old boy was swept up into the air by a kite - before plummeting head-first more than 30ft to the ground in front of horrified onlookers in Indonesia.

Video footage shows the boy being lifted off the ground, apparently tangled in the strings of the dragon kite, before it snaps, sending him plunging downwards in a field full of people in Pringsewu regency, Lampung.

Somehow, the unnamed child, identified only by his initials IR, survived the fall, reportedly breaking multiple bones. He is recovering in hospital following two surgeries, Coconuts Jakarta reported.

He sustained fractures in six places on both arms, the Pringsewu Child Protection Agency (LPA) said on Friday.

The incident captured in the now-viral video reportedly took place in a field near a local high school.

The boy's older brother Acil, 28, said that another sibling had been flying the dragon-shaped kite - which appears to be at least three times the size of the child - while IR held it's string.

'The boy often hangs [onto the kite string]. But it ended up in an incident yesterday,' said Acil, who had been waiting in the car when his brother fell.

Locals rushed to the boy's aide, taking him to a nearby clinic from where he was referred to a hospital for treatment of the broken bones.

Coconuts Jakarta reported that in response to the incident LPA cautioned that it is important children fly a kite of an appropriate size as this is not the first incidence of a child being injured in this way.

A 14-year-old boy was injured in September after becoming entangled in a kite string and being lifted some 11 feet into the air in Yogyakarta's Bantul regency.

The kite then snapped, sending the boy back to earth with an impact that fractured his groin.

