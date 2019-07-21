Hospital in Turkey Has Centuries-Old Mosaics Under Garden

Visitors marvel at centuries-old mosaics featured under the garden of a hospital in western Turkey.

Unearthed during excavations in Mugla’s resort district of Bodrum, the late Roman-era houses and mosaics covered with figures of sea creatures, domestic and wild animals are exhibited under glass protection.

The exhibit offers visitors and patients of the hospital enjoy historical art and glimpse into the ancient life style.

"The [Bodrum] peninsula has a very rich texture," Chief Physician Dr. Yusuf Babayigit said.

"It contains perhaps a lot of historical artifacts in every part.

"This is the first place preserved with such a high degree of integrity that was made into the public after the exhibition and conservation project," Babayigit added.





Babayigit said the six-part exhibition contains figures from the third and fifth centuries, adding: "There is a large area that depicts a lot of creatures such as Anatolian panther, cranes and dolphins as well as grapes.

"I recommend the residents and tourists to visit this place, they will surely be impressed," he said.

Sultan Kocak, a 20-year Bodrum resident, said she saw the area when she was a patient in the hospital.

"I was very impressed that such efforts were made," she said, adding: "These artifacts are similar to those of the mosaics in the Antakya and Gaziantep provinces."

This article has been adapted from its original source.