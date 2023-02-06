Housebound Jordan social media star analyzes football matches to a tee

ALBAWABA - Amer Abu Nawas loves to watch football. He spends hours watching football on television and social media from his bedroom in his Zerqa hometown in Jordan.

Having spent most of his life housebound due to a medical condition, Jordanian Amer Abu Nawas's love of football has propelled him to social media stardom.https://t.co/SYgyIpomqR pic.twitter.com/pMeNqvGDXw — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) February 5, 2023

The 27-year-old lover of the game is housebound due to osteogenesis, in more common parlance, brittle-bone disease, a condition he was born with and learned to live with.

Amer Abu Nawas drinks water as he takes a break from preparing a video about a football match to be posted on his social media page, at his home in Zarqa, 30km (18 miles) from Amman, on January 23, 2023. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)

Today, he has become a star on the different social media platforms with a mass following on Facebook, twitter and Instagram due to his keen analysis and commentary of football matches on the Arab and international levels with what is termed his HouseAnalyzer that has grown to become a household name.

The star from Zerqa and who is the youngest of three brothers, tells AFP football is his passion and commenting on the different matches brings him greater satisfaction because of the extensive online community he has built around him, telling the French news agency, he has 243,000 followers on his Facebook account with 660,000 likes.

Wow many would say! Many websites and news agencies have written about this new star with his stories taken by newspapers all over the world because of his discerning abilities to keep watching, commenting and offering advice on the best way to produce winning games.

Abu Nawas says he always likes to maintain a bright face on the future despite his home confinement. His wish came true during the World Cup football matches held in Qatar when he went directly to Doha to watch some of his favourite teams play.