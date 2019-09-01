How is Amman Gearing Up for Winter?

The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Saturday said that it is gearing up for winter with drives of unclogging the drains and box culverts.

In a statement sent us, Basem Tarawneh, deputy director for districts and environmental affairs at the GAM, said that the municipality has worked all summer to remove discarded plastic bags that choke storm drains.

The municipality cadres have also cleaned the main culvert in downtown Amman’s Saqf Al Sail area from the end of Quraish Street to the exit in Mahatta area, removing silt from wadi streams, while also working on constructing concrete retaining walls.

The GAM has also completed several tunnel and box culverts projects at different locations in Amman to resolve issues observed during previous winter seasons, according to the statement.





The cadres are currently double-checking the preparedness of the water pumps of rainwater tanks installed inside tunnels, which they do at night in view of light traffic as well as to make sure water is pumped out properly.

The GAM affirmed that follow-ups on these cleaning drives and checks are performed throughout the year in accordance with a programme made for this purpose, the statement concluded.

This article has been adapted from its original source.