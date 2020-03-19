How Are You Keeping Yourself Entertained in Lockdown Days?

Millions of people around the world are in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic - but these photos prove the time at home has done nothing to stifle their creativity.

Social media users across the UK, US and Europe have shared snaps and videos of the hilarious ways they are keeping themselves entertained while spending hours indoors.

One man, thought to be in New York, turned his bathroom into a makeshift Subway carriage so he could replicate his morning commute while another would-be athlete, thought to be from Spain, pretended to 'swim' down his hallway.

Others encouraged their whole family to join in the fun - with one creative grandparent building a pillow fort for their grandchildren.



