How Design Influences All Aspects of Our Lives?

Since the early stages of the 20th century, abstract design has been a central feature of modern-day art. It is an art form often seen as carrying a distinctly moral dimension, representing virtues such as purity, simplicity, order, and spirituality.

The abstract design uses the language of shape, form, color, and gestural marks to create work that does not attempt to depict visual reality accurately.

It is a term applied to work that is based on a landscape, object, or figure and in which natural forms have been heavily simplified or ordered.

Today, modern technologies and ecological solutions are taking into account. Artists somehow become scientists or cooperate with them to create things that are not only beautiful but useful, environmentally friendly, commenting on important social and political issues.

Now thanks to Netflix we can have an in-depth look into computer design and modern contemporary design with some of the world's most highly regarded designers.

Abstract: The Art of Design is a Netflix original documentary series highlighting artists in the field of design.

Although a few years have passed since the premiere of the series, its diversity is timeless. Each episode is a new idea and a way to understand that design is a way of thinking.

The New York Times called Abstract: “Richly informative, and moreover, visually lush; the camera finds snatches of beauty in every field, from photography to interior design and everything in between.”

Abstract is equally uncritical and worshipful, but it is also fast and funny. The first thing that will strike you is how filled with color and movement it is.

The series Abstract: The Art of Design, created by GDP’s co-founder Scott Dadich, premiered on Netflix in 2017. In its Emmy-nominated first season, the series demystified the creative process of formative designers across eight different fields. It also established a provocative premise that has carried over to the second season: that design is a way of thinking that can be learned by anyone and applied to nearly any field.

Abstract brings newfangled technology to the age-old task of explaining what designers do.

Abstract illustrates that work through building tours, crits, and portrait sessions, augmenting everyday reality with animation and digital transformations, making designers into action figures and superheroes. At its worst, it swamps the screen with imagery, trusting us to be impressed without offering criticism or context for the subjects’ glossy portfolios.

Abstract inspired us to be more thoughtful in our own lives, and to look at the world differently: to both appreciate design thinking and to incorporate it more.

The series follows leading designers operating in different industries. Season one was released in 2017, with season two following in 2019.