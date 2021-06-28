How Do You Strangle Your Wife to Death? A Jordan Man Did So!

Security personnel early Monday found the body of a woman inside her house in the Balqa governorate, northwest of Amman.



A spokesman for the Public Security Department (PSD) said that the Balqa police rushed to the scene after receiving a tip about the death of a woman inside her home.



"Investigations showed that the victim was beaten and strangled by her husband over family disputes," the spokesman added.





The spokesman further said that the husband, who confessed to the crime, was arrested, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

