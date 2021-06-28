  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. How Do You Strangle Your Wife to Death? A Jordan Man Did So!

How Do You Strangle Your Wife to Death? A Jordan Man Did So!

Published June 28th, 2021 - 09:42 GMT
Murder scene
Murder scene (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Investigations showed that the victim was beaten and strangled by her husband over family disputes

Security personnel early Monday found the body of a woman inside her house in the Balqa governorate, northwest of Amman.

A spokesman for the Public Security Department (PSD) said that the Balqa police rushed to the scene after receiving a tip about the death of a woman inside her home.

"Investigations showed that the victim was beaten and strangled by her husband over family disputes," the spokesman added.

Also ReadJordanian Woman Killed By Ex-husband In Court On Women's DayJordanian Woman Killed By Ex-husband In Court On Women's Day



The spokesman further said that the husband, who confessed to the crime, was arrested, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:BalqaSAltAmmandomestic violence

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2021 Petra News Agency, All Rights Reserved

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...