How is Jordan Celebrating World Environment Day?

Jordan on Sunday joined other countries in celebrating World Environment Day, under the slogan “Only One Earth”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The UN launched the 2022 slogan, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the first UN Stockholm Conference in 1972, which led to the foundation of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and designating June 5 of each year as World Environment Day to show support for the protection of the environment.

On the occasion of Arbour Day, His Majesty King Abdullah II visits Juthoor, #Jordan’s largest afforestation project, launched in 2012 under royal directives in Al Qasr in Karak; calls for expanding productive forests and planting trees suitable for the country’s environment pic.twitter.com/DQMqeBxljU — RHC (@RHCJO) January 12, 2022

The Ministry of Environment participated in the celebration to highlight the need to live sustainably and in harmony with nature by encouraging policy changes and choices towards clean-living lifestyles.

Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh participated in the Stockholm 50+ conference, as part of the Ministry of Environment’s commemoration of this day.

The ministry also broadcasted messages and videos in support of the environment, through its official website and social media pages and launched a campaign to distribute multi-use bags for cars in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in all governorates of the Kingdom.

Radaideh reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to working with all international and local partners to address climate and natural crises in line with national commitments within international agreements to confront the three global crises: Climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution.

The minister pointed out that the “whole world is standing at the crossroads”, adding that the destructive effects of environmental issues have threatened social peace and global food security.

This article has been adapted from its original source.