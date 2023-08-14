How long can woman's beard grow? American wins world record

ALBAWABA - In a weird announcement by Guinness World Records, Erin Honeycutt, an American woman from Michigan state, won a world record for the longest beard owned by a woman.

Honeycutt's beard measures 30 cm, which is the longest beard of a living female, breaking a previous record of 25.5 cm belonging to 75-year-old Vivian Wheeler from the US, according to Guinness World Records.

In detail, the American woman had stopped shaving her bread three times a day as she used to. She also confirmed that her beard is completely natural without the need to take any supplements or hormones.

(Guinness World Records)

"I was probably shaving at least three times a day," Erin Honeycutt said.

Guinness World Records reported: "She has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which is a condition that causes hormonal imbalance and can result in irregular menstruation, weight gain, infertility, and excess hair growth."

After partially losing her vision, she was tired of doing this three times a day, when she was encouraged by her partner to leave her beard without shaving.