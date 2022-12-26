How to use the social media to fight drug addiction

Obviously, social media platforms have become a double-edged sword as they either work towards ridding the world of drug addiction, or spark curiosity in the minds of the young to dabble in the world of narcotics.

Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Psychology Professor at Kuwait University, Dr Amthal Al-Huwaileh believed that social media platforms could be an asset when promoting campaigns that raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, and highlighting treatment options for those afflicted with it.

Social media can be used to raise drug abuse awareness https://t.co/3tE8mvCYIC — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) December 25, 2022

She further underscored importance of utilizing platforms to engage with the young, and encourage addicts to reach out for help, assuring them that no legal action would be taken against them. Rather, she maintained, they could be helped professionally and without experiencing relevant side effects only to withdrawal symptoms.

Dr Al-Huwaileh believed it was quite necessary to put policies in place for websites and mobile apps those afflicted with addiction can turn to, to deal with the issue in a scientific, legal and confidential manner, according to the work ethic of professionals.

For his part, Chief of Public Relations Department at Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Khaled AlZaid, said that while there are social media sites with valuable educational material that could polish the skillsets of the young, other sites are the opposite as they distract them, ruining their attention span, and subjecting them to bullying and rumors.

Al-Zaid indicated that to avoid the harmful impact of this matter, people should be well acquainted with dangers and negative effects of the internet, in addition to the importance of cybersecurity and parents’ involvement.

KUNA