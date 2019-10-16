Hristo Stoichkov Breaks Down When Talking About Bulgarian Fans' Racism

Bulgaria legend Hristo Stoichkov broke down in tears while speaking about the disgusting racial abuse England players suffered during a match against his country on Monday night.

The Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia was halted twice as England's black players were subjected to shocking racist chants and monkey noises from the home supporters.





UEFA have since opened disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria for a number of charges and it remains to be seen how severe their punishment will be.

This article has been adapted from its original source.