Humanity in the Era of Artificial Intelligence

The question of what humanity really is and what being human really means is one that still remains unanswered. As we try to understand and dig deeper into what being human really means, it is also important to try to comprehend where humanity stands in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

With technologies like AI taking the world by storm, the digital world is significantly impacting the way we work and live. And while the extent of this impact is still unclear, we are already witnessing the advantages and disadvantages that advanced technologies are introducing.

AI in Health

When talking about the mental health crisis the whole world is facing, AI has become a huge asset in detecting mental disorders and helping people maintain their mental wellbeing. Which comes to show that AI can help increase the abilities of mental health professionals in dealing with patients.

In fact, AI can help prioritize patients so that experts can attend to those at a higher risk. With that being said, AI cannot replace the human connection and empathy that is needed in the mental health sector, but what it can do is improve our readiness and capabilities in dealing with mental disorders.

The mental health sector is not the only place AI has proven to be helpful. Leading companies have also started turning to AI to help detect diseases such as cancer, and monitor the heart rate of patients at risk of heart diseases. AI is also considered to be a breakthrough for people with disabilities as it can help them carry out daily tasks in an easier manner. One example is how visually impaired people can now use voice-assisted AI to better communicate with others.

AI in Human Trafficking

The world of human trafficking is expanding continuously and we need all the help we can get to help protect those at risk. By leveraging AI, authorities can keep track of the images used in online advertisements and know if any alarming activities are going on. In addition, AI tools can also be used to identify those who are at higher risk and signal authorities before the crime takes place.

AI in Sexual Harassment Protection

With the large amount of data that AI is fed, sexual harassment can now be further combatted. By monitoring internal communications in chats and emails within an organization, AI tools will help detect any form of sexual harassment taking place via digital communication. This is a great stride towards battling workplace harassment.

AI For Good

Not only that, but by using AI to carry out repetitive tasks that might be dangerous, we are actually protecting humans and maintaining their wellbeing. In reality, when AI is looked at as an opportunity to do good and help prioritize humans, it can create wonders for humanity.

When AI is used to take over less important tasks, humans are given the space to focus on more humanitarian goals and do good. As a result, it is pivotal that investments are made to help utilize AI for the good of humanity.

But does that mean AI does not pose a threat to humanity?

Some might argue that AI will ultimately take away from our humanity when it replaces humans in certain positions, but that does not have to be true. In reality, the world still needs many years for conscious AI, which is when machines will be able to experience the world the way humans do, to pass any kind of consciousness test. Nevertheless, it is also crucial to highlight the risks that come with the increased use of technologies like AI.

One of the most spoken about threats that people fear is the idea that AI will result in job loss, and while that is true, it is also important to note that AI will also introduce many other jobs. However, while this threat can be debatable, there are ones that have much more dangerous repercussions. For instance, the availability of abundant data might be misused by people in power to gain money.

Another key point is that those building the AI algorithms have the power of building ones that are biased and thus resulting in biased machines that are negatively affecting humanity. Not only that, but the advanced things that AI can do can also pose a threat to our security. The same way technology was previously misused and viruses were created, there will be people who will want to misuse AI.

“I think computer viruses should count as life. I think it says something about human nature that the only form of life we have created so far is purely destructive. We've created life in our own image.” - Stephen Hawking Also Read 8 Job Skills That Are Immune to Automation

Lastly, the more the digital world blends into the real world, the more we begin to lose control over our lives. AI, among many other technologies, is helping make everything readily available for everyone which means many will no longer have a sense of privacy. This is something that should be a major red flag as the increased use of technological advancements can mean we will lose the chance to really communicate with one another on a deeper level.

Communicating from behind a screen does not cultivate the same human connection that comes with physical presence.

Ultimately, as much as change scares us and it is easier to find the downside in new things, AI can help save lives and improve our world. There is a significant potential of good that can come out of using AI in a conscious and responsible manner. However, it is on us to make sure that AI is used in the right way to protect ourselves and cultivate a higher sense of humanity in our world.