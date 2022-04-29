Hundreds of Students at US High School Hold Ramadan Solidarity Fast

Hundreds of students at a U.S. high school outside of Chicago fasted in solidarity with their Muslim peers, according to a local media report.

The students at Maine East High School took part in the first Ramadan-inspired event in the school history on Wednesday in an effort to display diversity and inclusion, according to CBS News Chicago.

"I see her doing it every day, and I think it's really cool how she like – the self-discipline aspect of it," school senior Haley Good.

Muslims who are able to must abstain from food, drink, smoking and sex during the daylight hours of Ramadan.

Monisa Yusra, a Muslim student at Maine East High School, appreciated the show of solidarity, telling CBS "I'm really glad they tried it out."

Over 200 students participated in the solidarity fast on Wednesday with Ramadan set to end on Sunday. Next day, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated.