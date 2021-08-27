  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Identical Lottery Tickets Leads Couple to $997,400 Prize

Identical Lottery Tickets Leads Couple to $997,400 Prize

Published August 27th, 2021 - 05:55 GMT
Identical Lottery tickets
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
US couple win after buying identical lottery tickets.

A North Carolina couple won $997,400 with two identical lottery tickets in the Cash 5 game this week.

Also ReadBack-to-school Shopping Leads Dad to $1M Lottery JackpotBack-to-school Shopping Leads Dad to $1M Lottery Jackpot

Luthor Cannon bought the tickets for himself and his wife, Constance, at Yemen Food Mart in Rocky Mount, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Wednesday. He used the same numbers for both tickets.

"When he got home, he showed me the ticket and pulled up the winning numbers on his phone and when I looked at them, I just started crying," Constance Cannon told lottery officials.


Luthor and Constance Cannon each won $498,700, taking home $352,830 each after taxes.

"It's just amazing that we won this amount of money," Constance Cannon said. "We can pay off our house and pay off our cars and be able to do something for our family."

The odds of winning the $1 drawing are 1 in 962,598.

Tags:North Carolinalottery ticketsUS

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...