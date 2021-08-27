Identical Lottery Tickets Leads Couple to $997,400 Prize

A North Carolina couple won $997,400 with two identical lottery tickets in the Cash 5 game this week.

Luthor Cannon bought the tickets for himself and his wife, Constance, at Yemen Food Mart in Rocky Mount, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Wednesday. He used the same numbers for both tickets.

"When he got home, he showed me the ticket and pulled up the winning numbers on his phone and when I looked at them, I just started crying," Constance Cannon told lottery officials.



Luthor and Constance Cannon each won $498,700, taking home $352,830 each after taxes.

"It's just amazing that we won this amount of money," Constance Cannon said. "We can pay off our house and pay off our cars and be able to do something for our family."

The odds of winning the $1 drawing are 1 in 962,598.