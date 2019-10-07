Indian Doctor With IQ of 146 Crowned Miss England 2019

Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee is an Indian born doctor who is stunning the world with her unique melange of beauty with brains and an IQ level that officially categorizes her as a 'genius'.

At 23, Mukherjee is basking in the crowning glory after she beat hundreds of the UK's most glamorous women in the beauty pageant. What's intriguing is that the beauty queen from Derby holds two medical degrees, speaks five languages, has been officially categorized as a 'genius' with an IQ of 146.





Mukherjee, whose family relocated to the UK when she was nine, was announced Miss England on Friday and hours later she started a new job working as a junior doctor in Lincolnshire. She took to Instagram story and posted about her win saying: "still getting used to being the first British Indian Miss England" and "is very proud to be representing Miss England and Miss World".

According to Daily Mail reports in RT, the beauty contest wrapped up only in the wee hours, but Mukherjee took the 4:00 am train to make it on time.

"It's been quite hectic, this week has been one with so many changes for me. I start work today and I'm supposed to be moving house to a brand new city on Sunday," she said.

Mukherjee will now represent England in the Miss World contest and has bagged herself a vacation to Mauritius.

