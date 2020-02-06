Indian Family Celebrate Wedding Without Groom Over Coronavirus Outbreak

A family in Kerala went ahead with a wedding reception even though the groom wasn't there because he was quarantined for coronavirus.

According to News 18 , the groom had returned to Thrissur from coronavirus-hit China a week ago and had to be kept under observation, but the families pressed on with their previously planned event.

The actual wedding was set to take place on February 4th 2020, but was postponed until the groom completes his observation period at Thrissur Medical College.

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, anyone suspected of having the disease in Kerala is barred from attending public events for 28 days, and those returning from China are kept under observation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.