India: Woman Gang Raped by 7 Policemen After Torture

A woman was allegedly tortured and gang-raped by seven police officers while being illegally detained in India.

The 35-year-old had her nails pulled out during the ordeal while she was being held at Sardarshahar Police Station in Rajasthan's Churu district, her husband claims.

He also alleged that his 22-year-old brother Nemichand was murdered while being held at the same police station.

A judicial inquiry has since been ordered and officers involved have been suspended, the Times of India reported.

Officials claimed that Nemichand was arrested on theft charges on July 6 and admitted to hospital where he died that night.





But Nemichand's brother denies this, alleging he was picked up by authorities on June 30 and kept in illegal detention, before being murdered six days later, to which his sister-in-law was a witness.

The brother has alleged his wife had shown signs of torture when she was released, including being beaten, her nails pulled out, and that she had been gang raped by the officers.

The alleged victim has since been admitted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Her family submitted a memorandum to authorities on Friday, demanding action.

Sunil Kranti, a social activist assisting Nemichand's family, has called for justice.

'We demand stern action against the accused policemen.

'This is the cruel face of police and we will be holding a statewide protests to make sure the victim family gets justice,' he said.

