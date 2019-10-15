Indian Police Promote Anti-Drug Campaign Via US Series Breaking Bad

Police in the eastern Indian state of Assam have found a novel way to promote their latest "Say no to drugs" campaign – the US drama series "Breaking Bad".



The hit show was featured in their recent post that is part of the larger #ThinkBeforeYouDope campaign against drug abuse. The iconic poster of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) was accompanied by the message "Breaking Bad habits is a good habit".

The post is timed perfectly to the release of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie", a movie that begins from where the popular tv show ended.





The Assam police are known for their witty awareness online campaigns. In the past, they have launched campaigns to stop mob lynching, fake news, and youth suicide.

Assam has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons, with the Indian government’s imposition of a National Registry of Citizens to identify ‘foreign infiltrators’. Two million people were left off this citizens list that was released in September.

Most of those left off are Muslims, stoking fears among India's 170 million followers of Islam for their future under Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The United Nations and other human rights groups have condemned the move and expressed concerns that many could be left stateless.

