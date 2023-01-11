Indians travel to 7 continents in 3 days

ALBAWABA - Two India men visited all seven continents in slightly over three days to break the world record.

The exact time for Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra was three days 1 hour, 5 minutes and 4 seconds and they were getting it to break the Guinness World Record by visiting all seven continents.

It was a memorable occasion. Both men set on 4 December and reached their top goal when they got to Melbourne, Australia, on 7 December according to UPI.

The previous record was set by Emirati woman Khawla Al Romaithi. She made the world trip in three days, 14 hours, 46 minutes and 48 seconds, in 2020.