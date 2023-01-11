  1. Home
Indians travel to 7 continents in 3 days

Published January 11th, 2023 - 07:52 GMT
Around the world
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Two India men visited all seven continents in slightly over three days to break the world record. 

The exact time for Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra was  three days 1 hour, 5 minutes and 4 seconds and they were getting it to break the Guinness World Record by visiting all seven continents.

It was a memorable occasion. Both men set on 4 December and reached their top goal when they got to Melbourne, Australia, on 7 December according to UPI

The previous record was set by Emirati woman Khawla Al Romaithi. She made the world trip in three days, 14 hours, 46 minutes and 48 seconds, in 2020.

