  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. India's First Vegetarian Train Says No No Meat

India's First Vegetarian Train Says No No Meat

Published August 11th, 2022 - 11:38 GMT
vegetarian train
Vande Bharat Express. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Travellers on the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir will be in a completely vegetarian environment, according to media reports.

Also ReadIs India Really 'Neutral' to The Ukraine Crisis?Is India Really 'Neutral' to The Ukraine Crisis?

The meals served inside the train area are vegetarian, but that is not all. The kitchens used for preparation also have only vegetarian ingredients, and the waiters do not handle any non-vegetarian food either.

The train is the first one in the country to be given a Sattvik certificate, as part of an agreement between the Indian railways authority IRCTC and the NGO Sattvic Council of India.

According to a Sattvic Council of India analyst, there are plans to replicate this in 18 more trains.

According to the founder of the Council, Abhishek Biswas, several factors are evaluated before the certificate is granted. These include cooking techniques, kitchens, serving and storage vessels, and methods of storage.

 

This article is adapted from its original source.

Tags:Vande Bharat ExpressIndiameat

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...