India's First Vegetarian Train Says No No Meat

Travellers on the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir will be in a completely vegetarian environment, according to media reports.

The meals served inside the train area are vegetarian, but that is not all. The kitchens used for preparation also have only vegetarian ingredients, and the waiters do not handle any non-vegetarian food either.

The train is the first one in the country to be given a Sattvik certificate, as part of an agreement between the Indian railways authority IRCTC and the NGO Sattvic Council of India.

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is India’s first 100 per cent strict vegetarian train. So, the kitchen will only prepare and handle vegetarian food. pic.twitter.com/wvMWRrbcBL — Sanjeev Upadhyay🇮🇳 (@SanjeevUpadhy13) August 7, 2022

According to a Sattvic Council of India analyst, there are plans to replicate this in 18 more trains.

According to the founder of the Council, Abhishek Biswas, several factors are evaluated before the certificate is granted. These include cooking techniques, kitchens, serving and storage vessels, and methods of storage.

