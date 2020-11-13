Innovative British-GCC Digital Art Project Launched

The Arab British Centre (ABC) has begun taking applications for the winter edition of a digital residency mentoring program for creatives in the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Connect ME Winter Residency, in partnership with the British Council, has been established in response to the coronavirus pandemic as a continuation of the ABC’s Making Marks creative exchange program, which promotes collaboration between UK and GCC artists.

Four successful applicants aged 18-30 will be paired up to work on a month-long cross-cultural digital art project of their choosing. The only stipulation is that their work must be delivered to the public via online mediums.



The pairs will work remotely, corresponding and collaborating digitally, and will each receive £1,000 ($1,315) and guidance from the ABC.

The summer residency program saw four artists collaborate between July and August. London-based artist Ellie Niblock was paired with Riyadh-based Alaa Tarabzouni, and Merseyside-based Alexis Maxwell was paired with Muscat-based Rawan Al-Mahrouqi.

Maxwell said: “This residency was unique in allowing me to explore my culture in parallel to another artist. It’s a rare opportunity to work closely with an artist you otherwise may never have crossed paths with and produce something unique to your blend of lived experience and culture.” =

Applications for the Connect ME Winter Residency are open to all creatives aged 18-30 living in the UK and GCC countries.

They must be submitted, in English or Arabic, by Nov. 29, 23:00 GMT, at www.makingmarks.uk.