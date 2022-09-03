  1. Home
Iranian Artists Critique The Classic 'Iron Lady' Film

Published September 3rd, 2022 - 07:02 GMT
Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher on Film
Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher on Film (AFP File Folder)

The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum will be reviewing “The Iron Lady” by English film director Phyllida Lloyd on Monday.

A screening of the 2011 drama, which will begin in the Naseri Hall of the forum at 5 pm, will be followed by a review session, during which Iranian critic Sofia Nasrollahi will discuss the film.

The film tells the story of the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who became the first female prime minister of the United Kingdom and remained as such for 11 consecutive years until declining popularity forced her to resign.

The film received several awards including two Academy Awards for best actress and best makeup.

