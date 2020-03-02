Iranian Cartoonist Uses Coronavirus For Inspiration

The spread of the new coronavirus in the world has provided inspiration for renowned Atlanta-based Iranian cartoonist and illustrator Hamid Bahrami to create his new work named “World, Go Wash Your Hands!”

The artwork published on his latest Instagram post promotes the key medical advice to prevent the spread of the virus.

The cartoon depicts a coronavirus-shaped bowling ball rolling toward masked pins, one of which cries “If just I washed my hands!”

“I start my day with reading the news, and by this I feel informed, and it injects life into routine jobs,” Bahrami had once said in an interview.

“Based on the news I’ve read, I begin to create a work that may portray Donald Trump! This may be the most journalistic behavior toward the visual arts,” he added.

Iran has canceled all art, cultural and cinematic events across the country amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest data, a total of 978 Iranian nationals have been infected by the virus, out of which 54 patients have lost their lives.

