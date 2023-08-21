Iranian police arrest real estate head for selling house to dog

ALBAWABA The head of a real estate agency in Iran has been apprehended by authorities following a viral video that depicted the sale of an apartment to an unexpected buyer – a dog. The video showcasing an Iranian couple engaging in the peculiar transaction that has garnered both attention and controversy.

A couple formally transferring ownership of their apartment to their pet dog. In the video, a furry, small-breed dog named Chester is seen placing its paws on an ink pad with the assistance of a woman.

This act is followed by the stamping of the contract, thereby sealing the transfer of property. In the footage, the woman explained that the couple had no legal heirs and thus decided to sell their apartment to their canine companion.

Dog ownership is an interesting topic within the context of Iran's cultural and religious landscape. While there is no explicit law prohibiting dog ownership in the country, the animal is often regarded as impure according to Islamic traditions.

This belief is shared with several other Muslim-majority nations. Conservative religious authorities discourage keeping dogs as pets due to these notions of purity and hygiene.

The sale of the apartment to the dog has sparked both legal and moral discussions within Iranian society. In response to the video, the Iranian police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the head of the real estate agency involved.

The judiciary's official website, Mizan Online, quoted Deputy Prosecutor General Reza Tabar, who asserted that the unconventional transaction aimed to "normalise the violation of the society’s moral values" and emphasized that it had "no legal basis."

In recent years, pet ownership, primarily involving dogs and cats, has gained popularity among Iranians. Despite the historical hesitations surrounding dog ownership, a growing number of individuals, especially in urban areas, are choosing to have pets as companions. This cultural shift reflects changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the influence of global trends.