Man spends $20K to become a human dog

ALBAWABA - A Japanese man, called Toco, has spent 2 million Yen (approximately $20,000) to turn into a human dog.

The recently transferred human dog has taken its own public walk as a collie breed

A company, named Zeppet which majors in making and creating costumes for TV commercials and films, was the one behind making the hyper-realistic dog outfit for Toco.

The Japanese company revealed that it needed over a month to finish the design. Zeppet excels in creating figurines, body suits, 3-D models etc.

According to the spokesperson of the company, "Modeled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs."

The video of the Japanese man, or as they say "human dog" has created a huge fuss on social media as people were shocked saying what is the benefit of this process and why someone will need to turn into a dog.

An X user said: "This is WILD! I have seen a lot of wild stuff, but this is scary. What is next?!"

Another commented: "Seems like a fair price to live your dream or ruin your life. Either way.. fair price."

According to local media, Toco has a YouTube channel with over 31,000 followers and subscribers. The channel is named "I want to be an animal" and after posting the transformation "human dog" video it earned over 1 million views in a short time.