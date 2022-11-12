The Iranian who was stuck 18 years in a Paris airport and died there

ALBAWABA - Meet Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the Iranian who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years and died there on Saturday. He was the inspiration for Steven Spielberg's film The Terminal starring Tom Hanks.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an #Iranian political refugee who lived for more than 18 years at Paris' Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport and inspired director Steven Spielberg for his film The Terminal, died today from natural causes. RIP. #Iran #France https://t.co/oImeAZX7qn — Arash Irantalab (@irantalab) November 12, 2022

Nasseri lived in the Roissy-Charles De Gaulle airport till the time of his death; news of that is trending on the social media. The man flew into the airport in 1988 and stayed there because he didn't have the correct papers on him.

Morreu o iraniano Merhan Karimi Nasseri. Ele viveu no Terminal 1 do Aeroporto Charles de Gaulle, perto de Paris, de 1988 a 2006, por seus documentos terem sido roubados. Sua história inspirou o filme The Terminal, (2004), estrelado por Tom Hanks e dirigido por Steven Spielberg. pic.twitter.com/aNE0ZZUDuS — João Renato Alves (@jrenato83) November 12, 2022

News of his death has been taken up by the print and online media and he continued to be throughout the year something of a celebrity on the social media because of his airport status and in 2019 the BBC did a full feature film about the man.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, le SDF de Roissy qui a inspiré Spielberg est mort à l'aéroporthttps://t.co/KBabwrnnMC pic.twitter.com/EGMzIBTQtq — BFM Paris Île-de-France (@BFMParis) November 12, 2022

Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of natural causes just before midday on Saturday in terminal 2F at Charles de Gaulle airport outside the French capital, an airport official told AFP which carried a full story and added he was caught in an immigration trap as he couldn't enter France so the airport became his home.

The French news agency says his existence came to the attention of Spielberg who made in 2004 a movie that dealt with the same situation set in New York as Nasseri became known as "Sir Alfred" and his abode was a quarter and bench at the airport.

Meet Mehran Karimi Nasseri: Iranian Refugee who lived at Paris Airport for 18 yearshttps://t.co/L3MWg9uLXL pic.twitter.com/bj38aZymBb — Shining India News (@shiningindnews) September 1, 2022

His is a long story. He flew to Paris after a journey that took him to London, Berlin and Amsterdam. There, the authorities didn't let him in the and eventually found himself stuck in the Roissy-Charles De Gaulle airport.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, refugiado iraní vivió 18 años en la sala de partidas de la terminal 1 del aeropuerto de París-Charles de Gaulle desde el 8 de agosto de 1988 hasta julio de 2006.



Su diario inspiró el libro “Terminal Man” en que se basó la película de Tom Hanks. pic.twitter.com/cFjXKOX7Gd — Profesor Lupa (@profesorlupa2) July 10, 2020

Just like in the film he lived on handouts from staff and passengers and although he was given refugee status by the authorities, he continued to live in the airport.