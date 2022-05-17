  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Iraq: 4000 Suffer Breathing Problems From Bad Sandstorm

Iraq: 4000 Suffer Breathing Problems From Bad Sandstorm

Published May 17th, 2022 - 06:43 GMT
Thousands suffer as sandstorm hits Iraq
Displaced Iraqis, who fled Mosul due to the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and jihadists of the Islamic State (IS) group, arrive during a sand storm in the village of Gogjali, on the eastern outskirts of the main hub city, on December 2, 2016. (Photo by SAFIN HAMED / AFP)
Highlights
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain brace for dust storm

Thousands needed medical attention in Iraq due to a sandstorm, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Also ReadLatest Sandstorm Forces Iraq to a Standstill (AFP)Latest Sandstorm Forces Iraq to a Standstill (AFP)

A ministry statement said nearly 4,000 people suffered respiratory problems due to the storm that struck several Iraqi provinces.

The storm has also forced the suspension of flights at airports in the capital Baghdad, Najaf and Sulaymaniyah in southern and northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, the Saudi National Center for Meteorology warned of dust storms in several areas in the oil-rich kingdom. A similar warning was made by neighboring Bahrain.

 

In Kuwait, air flights were temporarily suspended over the storm, according to the state news agency KUNA.

Dust and sandstorms have always occurred in the Middle East but grown more frequent and intense in recent years.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:sandstormIraqSaudi ArabiaweatherClimate change

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...