  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Iraqi Man Dies Live on TV Complaining About The Bad Health Service

Iraqi Man Dies Live on TV Complaining About The Bad Health Service

Published February 20th, 2020 - 07:53 GMT
An elderly Iraqi man died live on television as he complained about the country’s health services. (Video Screenshot)
qAn elderly Iraqi man died live on television as he complained about the country’s health services. (Video Screenshot)
Highlights
Man was on his way to Al-Yarmok Hospital.

An elderly Iraqi man died live on television as he complained about the country’s health services.

The health ministry said Wednesday the man was on his way to Al-Yarmok Hospital after the authorities had removed him from his shop in Al-Dawrah region, causing him to fall ill.

On his way to the hospital, he saw the cameraman and went to complain about the poor treatment of the facility, but he suffered a heart attack and died immediately.

The incident took place last week.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...