Iraqi Qais Al-Sindy Draws Art With The Grace of a Brush

The Errm Art Gallery, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recently hosted a solo exhibition by Iraqi modern artist Qais Al-Sindy.

The exhibition entitled “Neighs in the Houses of Wind” included 51 paintings and multimedia artworks. The US-based Iraqi plastic artist talked to The Arab Weekly about his new collection.

“When we leave our homes, they do not leave us and our belongings remain there as a companion. And if we own horses and leave them behind, they will make sure the houses do not feel lonely. The relationship between man and his horse is a very close one and it is as ancient as man and his existence.

“Baghdad-born artist Qais Al-Sindy knows what it means to carry a land, a people, and a tradition with him. His art creates connections between different cultures and traditions as he raises profound questions.” – Art commentary by @LilCopan.https://t.co/7LeN41SprW — theChristianCentury (@ChristianCent) June 8, 2022

"The horse is the companion of its owner and shares with him all details of daily life, especially when it comes to coming and going. Horses turn into homes for their owners on the move. They play a vital role in shaping civilisations and embodying their spatial and temporal features alike.”

This is was the basic point of departure for Qais Al-Sindy when he endeavoured to express his nostalgia for the places where he used to live. Beyond that premise, he expanded his visual horizon as every artist does.

In Sindy’s artwork, both convergence and accumulation are at play. Each painting is inhabited by more than one feeling and idea. There are many scenes in which the horse, which is the main protagonist of the paintings, is depicted as preparing to leave.