Israel Condemns Bella Hadid After Her Call For 'Throwing Jews Into The Sea'

Israel has condemned Bella Hadid is calling for 'throwing Jews into the sea' after the American supermodel sparked allegations of anti-Semitism.

'When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State,' the State of Israel's official Twitter account wrote Sunday.

'This shouldn't be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you,' along with the hashtag Israel Under Attack.

The tweet showed a screenshot of Hadid streaming to Instagram Live from the protest wearing a traditional dress, a Keffiyeh, and a face mask.

Earlier this week, the supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid sparked a firestorm over an Instagram post that said Israel was not a country, but rather a land settled by colonizers.

Bella, who has nearly 42 million followers on the platform, published the series of cartoons Wednesday that called Israel 'occupiers' and called Palestinians 'oppressed.'

Her sister Gigi then liked the post, amplifying the cartoons riddled with historic inaccuracies and anti-Semitic tropes to her 66.2 million followers.

Bella Hadid, 24, whose father Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, attended protests in Brooklyn on Saturday.

As the Israeli bombing campaign intensified, and Hamas and other militant groups fired rockets into civilian areas, the war for hearts and minds escalated, with celebrities on both sides weighing in to offer their views.

Thousands took to the streets in the United States at the weekend to voice their anger at the ongoing military action being carried out by Israel.

At least 145 people in Gaza and eight in Israel have been killed since the fighting erupted on Monday night.

As Hadid came under fire for posting images that said Israel was not a country, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, faced backlash and was even forced to disable comments on her post about the conflict between the Israeli military and Hamas.

'My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people,' the 36-year-old Wonder Woman star wrote on Instagram.

'This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same,' she continued.

'I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.'

Despite her statement seeming benign, many social media users objected to her painting the most-recent conflict as a both-sides issue.

In the United States, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in cities across North America on Saturday, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip as the worst violence in years flared between the Jewish state and Islamist militants.

Groups gathered to show solidarity with Palestinians in cities including New York, Boston, Washington, Montreal and Dearborn, Michigan.

About two thousand people turned out in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, chanting 'Free, free Palestine' and 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.'

They waved Palestinian flags and held placards that read 'End Israeli Apartheid' and 'Freedom for Gaza.'

Many protesters wore black and white, and red and white, keffiyeh scarves, while drivers sounded car horns and motorcyclists revved their engines as the sun beat down.

Among them in Bay Ridge was Hadid who joined in supporting Palestinians.

Hadid was spotted wearing a traditional dress, a Keffiyeh, a face mask and was waving a large Palestinian flag.

She marched alongside thousands as she flashed a peace sign and waved.

Several Jewish people attended, carrying placards that said 'Not in my name' and 'Solidarity with Palestine' as the protesters took over a street in the area which has a large Arab population.

A few dozen police officers looked on at the peaceful protest, dubbed 'Defend Palestine.

Earlier in the day, Hadid shared a sobbing selfie saying she felt a 'deep sense of pain,' for Palestinians as she continued to take sides — despite many calling her previous social media posts 'mis-informed.'

Hadid posted a closeup of her face with tears streaming down her cheeks as she continued to speak.

'I feel a deep sense of pain for Palestine and for my Palestinian brothers and sisters today and everyday. Watching these videos physically breaks my heart into 100 different pieces.

'You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can't. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine'

Her post about the nation state — which was established in 1948 —was said to have inflamed the very fraught situation and contributed to rising anti-semitism on a global scale. Numbers-wise Bella boasts 41.7M Instagram followers — three times the number of Jews in the world.

'I'm here because I want a Palestinian life to equal an Israeli life and today it doesn't,' said 35-year-old Emraan Khan, a corporate strategist from Manhattan, as he waved a Palestinian flag.

'When you have a nuclear-armed state and another state of villagers with rocks it is clear who is to blame,' he added.

Alison Zambrano, a 20-year-old student, travelled from neighboring Connecticut for the demo.

'Palestinians have the right to live freely and children in Gaza should not be being killed,' she told AFP.

Mashhour Ahmad, a 73-year-old Palestinian who has lived in New York for 50 years, said 'don't blame the victim for the aggression.'

'I'm telling Mr. Biden and his cabinet to stop supporting the killing. Support the victims, stop the oppression.

'The violence committed by the Israeli army recently is genocide,' he added, raising a poster above his head that said 'Free Palestine, End the occupation.'

President Joe Biden spoke separately Saturday with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, expressing his 'grave concern' over six days of violence that has left scores dead or wounded.

He expressed Washington's 'strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best path to reach a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,' the White House said.

The protests were held on the anniversary of Nakba Day, or 'catastrophe,' that saw hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced during Israel's creation in 1947-1948.

Throngs of people gathered in Copley Square in Boston, while a few hundred rallied on the Washington Monument grounds in the US capital.

Several thousand demonstrated in Montreal, calling for 'the liberation of Palestine.'

Protesters also denounced 'war crimes' committed by Israel in Gaza and carried placards accusing Israel of violating international law during the protest in the center of the Canadian city.

Earlier, a caravan of cars sounded their horns and drove with Palestinian flags blowing in the wind as they protested outside the Israeli consulate in the western part of Montreal.

A protester was arrested for breaking a window, a police spokesperson said, but otherwise the demonstration was peaceful.

