Palestinian-American Model Bella Hadid Supports Palestine

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid was among the thousands of demonstrators who gathered in New York City on Saturday in solidarity with Palestine under Israeli attacks.

The protestors rallied in Bay Bridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of New York City.

"The way my heart feels … To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!!" Hadid said on Instagram.

"It's free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!" she wrote under the post that included photographs and video of her among the protestors.

Saturday saw worldwide protests as well as the US in support of Palestinians who have been under Israeli airstrikes since Monday. The demonstrators called on Tel Aviv to stop its attacks on Gaza.

At least 192 Palestinians, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed and 1,235 injured since May 10 when Tel Aviv launched an offensive in response to rocket attacks from Palestine.

Tensions that started in East Jerusalem in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

