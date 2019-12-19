Israel Launches The World's First Employment Agency Run by Robots

The world's first 'employment agency' offering AI controlled robots to undertake 'strenuous work normally endured by humans' has launched in Israel.

MusashiAI, a joint venture between SixAI of Israel and Musashi Seimitsu of Japan has a completely autonomous forklift and a visual inspection robot on its books.

The company says its fully autonomous robots will be able to integrate seamlessly with human workers in a modern factory environment.

They say their model allows factories to hire robot labour by the hour or pay a task-completed rate, rather than buy expensive robot equipment outright.

The bots on the books are 'genuinely autonomous rather than automated' as they can be given tasks and then define their own optimal way to perform the tasks.

This is 'just as humans do', according to Ran Poliakine, founder of SixAI.

The two robot models will be taking on tasks that humans find overly repetitive, strenuous and unfulfilling, he said.

'The new commercial model of hiring robots by the hour or task means that they are now available to support many more companies or organizations.'

MusashiAI said an experienced human quality control inspector checks manufactured parts for defects in approximately 2 seconds per part with an accuracy of 97 per cent.

The company said traditional non-AI controlled robots take over 20 seconds per component to achieve a 70 per cent accuracy rate.

The new MusashiAI robots controlled by artificial intelligence work to a similar speed to humans with greater accuracy with a rate of one component every 2 seconds and an accuracy of 98 per cent.



'Real AI, namely self-taught machine learning, is central to this achievement.'

Mr Poliakine said their goal was to find a way to integrate genuinely smart robots into a real world workplace and adapt to different environments.

He said they want people and companies to be able to allocate repetitive, but essential work to robot workers, while humans focus on the more complex and engaging tasks, where they have a competitive advantage over machines.

“Our robot employment agency is a gamechanger.

'It will provide capacity in markets that struggle with labour availability either through the difficulty of the work itself or the cost pressures they face.

'By offering hourly or task related salary rates, our autonomous robotic AI employees are easy to plan for and integrate in any factory workflow.'

SixAI are working with Musashi Seimitsu Industry Company, a global auto parts manufacturer that also creates automobiles and motorcycles.

Hiroshi Otsuka, President and CEO, Musashi Seimitsu said the new partnership allows them to 'step into the future' as a company.

'Our challenge is to change the world by combining AI tech with our Japanese manufacturing technology.

'Bringing the best new AI tech together with our 80 years of manufacturing experience will make this happen. This is a great step towards the future.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.