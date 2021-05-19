Israel Wages War on One of The World's Oldest Cities - Gaza

Israeli occupation reduced one of the Middle East’s oldest cities, with at least 4,000 years of history, into a packed Palestinian enclave besieged from all sides — sea, land and air.

Under the Roman Empire, Gaza was both a prosperous and diverse coastal city led by a 500-member Senate, receiving grants from several different emperors. Centuries later, under the Mamluks, a Muslim dynasty, it became the capital of a province that covered areas from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula to Caesarea, a town now in northern Israel.

More than at any other time, under the Ottomans, the predecessor state to Turkey, the city lived through its golden age, and particularly so in the 16th century, when the Ottoman Empire conquered much of the Middle East, from Egypt to Syria, to present-day Lebanon and Palestine.

But now, after decades of brutal Israeli occupation of Palestine, Gaza has become the Gaza Strip, an enclave under siege, one of the world’s most impoverished places. It is the world’s third most densely populated city as more than two million Palestinians have been forced to live in an area of 362 square kilometres. To break it down further, it is just 41 kilometres long and between 6 to 12 kilometres wide.

Since the 1948 War, when full-blown fighting broke out between Israel and neighbouring Arab states, many Palestinians were forced out of their homes. The war ended up being a historic disaster for the Arab camp. Tens of thousands of displaced refugees were moved into Gaza. Over the years, the city swelled with more and more internally displaced Palestinians, choking its roads and neighbourhoods with large populations.

But Israelis would not leave them at peace there either. The Zionist state militarily occupied the city from 1967 to 2005. Even after pulling out troops, the Israeli state not only put Gazans under massive surveillance, but also bombed and invaded it several times, killing thousands of Palestinians.

Here is a brief history of the city since the WWI:

The British occupation

During WWI, the British-French imperialist axis aimed to take over the Middle East provinces from the Ottoman Empire. According to Sykes-Picot of 1916, a secret agreement between the two colonialist powers, Britain was offered Palestine, Egypt, Iraq and the Peninsula of Arabia, and France took Syria and Lebanon.

After three fierce battles with the Ottomans in Gaza, in 1917, Britain invaded Gaza, making it part of the British Mandate of Palestine, which was sanctioned by the League of Nations, the predecessor organisation to the UN. The mandate ensured that Britain ruled Palestine, including Gaza, for a period of 25 years between 1923 and 1948.