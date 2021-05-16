World Stand for Palestine as Israeli Bombardment of Gaza Leaves an Infant Without His Whole Family

Deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip have killed 10-members of a single family leaving but only a 5-month-old survivor, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Israeli aggressive night attacks have hit a building housing the Abu Hatab family in the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza.

الطفل الوحيد الناجي من كل عائلته 💔

حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل بس !!#GazzaUnderAttack1 https://t.co/DXEI1IC86t — Sarah|Nazzal (@nazsar97) May 15, 2021

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that 7 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip, including 5 kids; 3 other bodies from the Abu Hatab family were found beneath the rubbles which raised the death toll to 10.

Till this moment, Israel's bombardment on residential buildings in Gaza since Monday has left at least 174 Palestinians killed, including 47 children and 29 women; more than 1,200 civilians were injured in the attacks.

تذكروا هذه الصورة جيداً..

والله ما أنجاه الله من بين خمسة أطنان من المتفجرات إلا لشأن عظيم ينتظره.

صورة الطفل الناجي الوحيد من مجزرة عائلة أبو حطب بمخيم الشاطئ. pic.twitter.com/IyNGRBJcFC — Aya Ashraf✈ (@Aya53616147) May 15, 2021

Wide-spread protests have hit the streets of several Arab countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Algeria, and Libya, denouncing Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories calling for Free Palestine and the immediate end of attacks. In addition to the halt of forcibly taking people’s houses in Sheik Jarrah.

Thousands of Protesters rallied also in the UK, Ireland, Canada, France and the US in support of the rights of Palestinians and calling Israel of performing a genocide and ethnic cleansing in the area.

A wide spread hashtags were shared since the start of the clashes between Israel and Hamas, including “#freepalastine, #GasaUnderAttack, #GenociedinGaza and #palestineunderattak”.

Jordanians, who have been protesting since last week in support of the neighboring country which was once a single land, are now calling the government to summon the Israeli Ambassador to Amman and cancel the Gas deal signed with the occupation.

وجود السفير حتى اللحظة في عمّان هو وصمة عار "جديدة" على جبين الأردن .#طرد_السفير_الصهيوني_من_الاردن — Huda Sawalha𓂆 #حي_الشيخ_جراح (@hudasawalha) May 16, 2021

Translation: “The Israeli ambassador’s continued presence in Amman is a "new" shame stain on Jordan.”

Dozens of local, foreign celebrities and influencers have joined their voices to support the Palestinian cause and settlers’ possession of Palestinian people’s houses in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, such as Viola Davis, Lena Headey, DJ Khaled, Lauren Jauregui, Bonnie Wright, British star Will Poulter, Bella Hadid who also participated in the US rallies to support Palestinians in the face of Israeli aggression.

بيلا حديد تشارك في مظاهرة تضامن مع فلسطين بأمريكا. pic.twitter.com/WMr7uLGNCB — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) May 16, 2021

Furthermore, a petition ‘Help save Palestinian lives - Tell the US to act’ was released by the American actor Mark Ruffalo; the petition urges the US government to impose sanctions on Israel after the latest attacks on Gaza which killed 174 people so far. It was signed by over 1,700 million people shortly after being released.

The actor, producer and activist has posted the petition on Twitter and wrote: “1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people - it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah”.

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people - it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021

Clashes and tension between Palestinians and Israelis started after the Israeli court approved a decision to forcibly take houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, East Jerusalem. Protests kicked off across Palestine against the decision and clashes between people and Israeli forces were seen at Al-Aqsa Mosque.