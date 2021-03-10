  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Israeli Racism Against The Palestinians Rise by 16% on Social Media

Israeli Racism Against The Palestinians Rise by 16% on Social Media

Published March 10th, 2021 - 04:14 GMT
The Palestinian flag rides high
A Palestinian protester waves the national flag during a demonstration in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the Israeli-occupied West Bank against the Jewish state's plans to annex part of the territory, on June 6, 2020. (AFP / Jaafar Ashtiyeh)

A social media monitoring group said today that anti-Palestinian racism and incitement by Israelis on social media has increased by 16 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

“7amleh – The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement” said in a new report that the results of its racism and incitement in the Israeli social media index showed that about 574,000 posts on social media in 2020 included violent anti-Arab text, at a rate of one out of every 10 posts about Arabs containing violent speech.

The results showed that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racist posts towards Palestinians and Arabs increased by 21 percent, while insults constituted 29 percent of the posts. Incitement speech constituted 7 percent.

According to the report, the Twitter platform topped the index where 61 percent of violent posts were published, which is more than doubled compared to 2019, while Facebook platform came second this year and had 19 percent of the post, a decrease of 20 percent compared to 2019.

“7amleh – The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement” is a non-profit organization aimed at enabling Palestinian and Arab civil society to effectively utilize the tools of digital advocacy through professional capacity building, defending digital rights, and building influential digital media campaigns.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli racismThe Arab Center for Social Media AdvancementIsraeli social media indexCovid-19

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...