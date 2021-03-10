Israeli Racism Against The Palestinians Rise by 16% on Social Media

A social media monitoring group said today that anti-Palestinian racism and incitement by Israelis on social media has increased by 16 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

“7amleh – The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement” said in a new report that the results of its racism and incitement in the Israeli social media index showed that about 574,000 posts on social media in 2020 included violent anti-Arab text, at a rate of one out of every 10 posts about Arabs containing violent speech.

5/ To shift the tide of populism, including deadly anti-black and anti-indigenous racism, islamophobia, homophobia and antisemitism, we need new alliances. Let Zionist Jews talk about the occupation, point to Palestinian narratives and create relationships across our differences. — Devon Spier / חיה אריאל / she/her/hers (@devon_spier) March 5, 2021

The results showed that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racist posts towards Palestinians and Arabs increased by 21 percent, while insults constituted 29 percent of the posts. Incitement speech constituted 7 percent.

Anti-Palestinian racism and incitement by Israelis on social media has increased by 16 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/2DgGloJHz9 — Dolly. (@DollyPalestine) March 9, 2021

According to the report, the Twitter platform topped the index where 61 percent of violent posts were published, which is more than doubled compared to 2019, while Facebook platform came second this year and had 19 percent of the post, a decrease of 20 percent compared to 2019.

Thousands of Palestinians in the 1948-occupied Palestine protested today for the eighth week in a raw against the Israeli police's complicity with criminals in the Palestinian community, as well as, against the brutality and racism of the Israeli police. pic.twitter.com/PVadTHfWFl — Samah Salah (@SamahSa35984574) March 5, 2021

“7amleh – The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement” is a non-profit organization aimed at enabling Palestinian and Arab civil society to effectively utilize the tools of digital advocacy through professional capacity building, defending digital rights, and building influential digital media campaigns.

